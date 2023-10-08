Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot comes out in support of Israel, shares a lengthy note on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has reacted to the ongoing attacks in Israel. After the Palestinian terror group Hamas launched an attack on Israel, Gal Gadot took to social media and shared a lengthy note on Instagram.

Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, "At least 250 Israeli have been murdered and dozens of women children and elders held as hostages in Gaza, by Palestinian military group Hamas. Palestinian military group Hamas. Starting early morning more than 3,000 rockets were fired. Hamas is holding hostages, and controlling bases and settlements in Israel. There have been more than 1,500 injured and heavy fighting is still ongoing "I hear their voices and they are banging on the door. I am with my two little children". My heart is aching....praying for all of those in pain."

In a separate post, Gal wrote: “I stand with Israel you should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!” The caption accompanied the picture that had the Star of David with the words, 'I stand with Israel'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gal Gadot was last seen in the spy thriller Heart of Stone which premiered on streaming giant Netflix. The film starred Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt, which also marked her Hollywood debut.

