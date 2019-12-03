Marvel just dropped the Black Widow trailer and honestly, it was totally worth the wait!

Marvel just dropped the Black Widow trailer and it better than anything you've seen in a while

All you Avenger fans out there, assemble to get in for a nerve-wrecking ride as Marvel just dropped the first Black Widow movie trailer and its already better than what you had expected. Scarlett Johansson returns as Black Widow and as if our obsession level wasn't at its peak, the movie introduces us to her sister Yelena Belova- doubling the drama, adventure sexiness and bad-assery! Scarlett looks better than ever in a swanky new white combat suit, totally owning the screen, reminding us again- why we fell in love with the character in the first place.

The trailer takes us back to Natasha Romanoff's life before she avenged the universe along with her extra-ordinary team, 'The Avengers'. Exploring her past life, the trailer introduces us to new characters including her sister, Yelena Belova, played by the English actress Florence Pugh. Natasha is also seen reuniting with some old friends while indulging in adrenaline pumping action sequences.

Watch the trailer below:

We, as Avenger fans have been waiting for a stand-alone movie on Black Widow for the longest time and now that its finally happening, we just can't keep calm. Twitter is going crazy reacting over the stills from the trailer.

Cheers guys, Marvel Phase 4 is finally here!