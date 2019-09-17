Birds of Prey poster featuring Margot Robbie released

The first official poster of Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has been released by the makers. Just before the trailer of the film, Warner Bros. and DC Films surprised fans with the first look of their DC girl gang movie. The poster was shared through the official Twitter handle of the film. The film shows Margot Robbie playing the role of Harley Quinn after her debut in 2016 through David Ayer's Suicide Squad.

The film, to be directed by Cathy Yan, will also feature Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya. It is co-produced by Robbie along with Sue Kroll and Bryan Unkeless with the script written by Christina Hodson.

The poster shows Harley surrounded by other characters who are seen circling around her head with wings. The tagline of the film appears to be, “Mind over mayhem.” Have a look at the official poster here:

Birds of Prey is scheduled to release on the theatres on Feb. 7, 2020.

