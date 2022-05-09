BAFTA TV Awards 2022: Jodie Comer, Sean Bean win big; See the full list of winners here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BAFTA Bafta TV 2022 winners

BAFTA TV Awards 2022: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ (BAFTA) Television Awards 2022 took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Owing to the pandemic, it was after two years that there was a physical event in full capacity after the pandemic hit the world. Comedian and director Richard Ayoade was the host of 2022 BAFTA TV Awards

Take a look at all the nominees and winners below.

Leading Actress

Denise Gough, Too Close

Emily Watson, Too Close

Jodie Comer, Help (WINNER)

Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown

Lydia West, It’s A Sin

Niamh Algar, Deceit

Leading Actor

David Thewlis, Landscapers

Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin

Samuel Adewunmi, You Don’t Know Me

Stephen Graham, Help

Hugh Quarshie, Stephen

Sean Bean, Time (WINNER)

Drama Series

In My Skin (WINNER)

The Night Stalker

Unforgotten

Vigil

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Graham Norton Show

The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (WINNER)

Race Around Britain

The Ranganation

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)

An Audience With Adele, Adele’s Surprised By The Teacher Who Changed Her Life

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Ant And Dec Dig At Downing Street’s Lockdown Parties

It’s A Sin Colin’s Devastating Aids Diagnosis

Rupaul’s Drag Race UK ‘Uk Hun?’ – Bimini’s Verse

Squid Game Red Light, Green Light Game

Strictly Come Dancing Rose And Giovanni’s Silent Dance To ‘Symphony’ (WINNER)

Entertainment Performance

Alison Hammond, I Can See Your Voice

Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats (WINNER)

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

Joe Lycett, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back

Michael Mcintyre, Michael Mcintyre’s The Wheel

Sean Lock, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street (WINNER)

Emmerdale

Holby City

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats (WINNER)

Joe Gilgun, Brassic

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Samson Kayo, Bloods

Steve Coogan, This Time With Alan Partridge

Factual Series

The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime

9/11: One Day In America

Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles

Uprising (WINNER)

Mini-Series

It’s A Sin

Landscapers

Stephen

Time (WINNER)

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education

Aisling Bea, This Way Up

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts

Rose Matafeo, Starstruck

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal (WINNER)

Reality & Constructed Factual

Gogglebox (WINNER)

Married At First Sight

Rupaul’s Drag Race UK

The Dog House

Supporting Actor

Callum Scott Howells, It’s a Sin

David Carlyle, It’s A Sin

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (WINNER)

Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth

Omari Douglas, It’s A Sin

Stephen Graham, Time

Scripted Comedy

Alma’s Not Normal

Motherland (WINNER)

Stath Lets Flats

We Are Lady Parts

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats (WINNER)

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Sort Your Life Out

The Great British Sewing Bee

Live Event

The Brit Awards 2021

The Earthshot Prize 2021 (WINNER)

The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance

Springwatch 2021

Short Form Programme

Hollyoaks Saved My Life

Our Land (WINNER)

People You May Know

Please Help

Single Drama

Death Of England: Face To Face

Help

I Am Victoria

Together (WINNER)

International

Call My Agent!

Lupin

Mare Of Easttown

Squid Game

Succession

The Underground Railroad (WINNER)

Current Affairs

Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (WINNER)

Four Hours At The Capitol

The Men Who Sell Football

Trump Takes On The World

Single Documentary

9/11: Inside The President’s War Room

Grenfell: The Untold Story

My Childhood, My Country (WINNER)

Nail Bomber: Man Hunt

Daytime

The Chase (WINNER)

Moneybags

Richard Osman’s House Of Games

Steph’s Packed Lunch

Sport

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (WINNER)

ITV Racing: The Grand National

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England V Denmark

News Coverage

Channel 4 News: Black To Front

Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum

ITV News At Ten: Storming Of The Capitol (WINNER)

Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame

Specialist Factual

Black Power: A British Story Of Resistance

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

The Missing Children (WINNER)

Silenced: The Hidden Story Of Disabled Britain

Supporting Actress

Cathy Tyson, Help (WINNER)

Celine Buckens, Showtrial

Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit Of Love

Jessica Plummer The Girl Before

Leah Harvey, Foundation

Tahirah Sharif, The Tower

Entertainment Programme

An Audience With Adele Adele

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (WINNER)

Life & Rhymes

Strictly Come Dancing