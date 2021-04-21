Image Source : PR FETCHED 5 times Malcolm Bright shocked viewers in Prodigal Son

With a fascinating premise that intrigued viewers since its inception, Prodigal Son’s unique blend of crime drama and engrossing action kept audiences hooked from the very beginning. Malcolm Bright finds himself in a vexing conundrum when faced by the demons of his father’s infamous crimes, leading to his close association with the police to solve these atrocious crimes. The captivating character, essayed by actor Tom Payne, is crafted with such expertise that every scene captures his idiosyncrasies and madness to perfection. The series pushes boundaries like none of its predecessors, with this fearless character at the forefront of it all.

We’ve curated 5 alarming moments from Prodigal Son that are guaranteed to leave your jaw wide open!

Saved a man’s life – by chopping his arm!

In the very pilot of the series, Malcolm displays his crazy like nothing before by chopping a man’s arm off in an emergency situation! Faced by a man strapped to a chair, the bold protagonist conducted the mutilation himself, no doubt leaving audiences shellshocked. Not only did he handle the situation with ease, but also managed to make people chuckle with his signature dry sense of humor. It’s safe to say it was an introduction nobody will forget!

Image Source : PR FETCHED Saved a man’s life – by chopping his arm!

His inventive use of life-threatening drugs

When dealing with a serial killer with the unique MO of killing his victims using the killer toxin “Botox”, in a stroke of pure genius Malcolm quickly use his judgement to understand the need of the hour – a stimulant. His creative solution leads to him injecting cocaine into the dying victim’s heart! While his approach was unconventional, it did the trick as he was able to use his intuition to save the victim’s life.

Image Source : PR FETCHED His inventive use of life-threatening drugs

Threw himself on a bomb

When it came to the safety of his coworkers, Malcolm took matters into his own hands when it came to dealing with a ticking time bomb. The risk of the bomb exploding was far too great, leaving him with daunting decision to throw himself on the bomb to protect everyone else. Fortunately, he was able to jump out of a window as the bomb set off behind him, miraculously escaping relatively unscathed.

Image Source : PR FETCHED Threw himself on a bomb

Endured Electric Shock Therapy

The pain of electroshock convulsions is unimagined, yet Malcolm threw cautious to the wind and suffered the painful treatment as a part of his job. Considering the organization performing the therapy was questionable at best, it increased the danger triple fold. What makes his grueling act more painful is the fact that apart from his unshakable commitment to his job, he used the complicated form of therapy to forget some of the painful memories of his past.

Image Source : PR FETCHED Endured Electric Shock Therapy

Stabbed his own father

Last but not least, one of the most shocking moments audiences witnessed was when Malcolm stabbed his father to save his mother. An unthinkably compromising position to be in, Malcolm was left with no choice but to take the life of his father, an infamous serial killer. Given the fact that the entire series focuses on the fractured relationship between the father-son duo, this scene was definitely a heart stopping one for stunned viewers.