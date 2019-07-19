The Lion King falls prey to piracy, leaked online by Tamilrockers

The Lion King leaked online

Piracy has hit again and this time Disney's The Lion King. The animated movie has joined the latest list to be leaked by infamous Tamilrockers, which is known for being a hub of pirated movies. Whether it is Bollywood, South movies or Hollywood films, lately Tamilrockers have leaked almost all the releases. The Lion King is an updated version of the 1994 animated classic of the same name.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the film features voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. James Earl Jones returns to voice Mufasa. For Indian audience, the movie has been dubbed in three languages- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Hindi version has been dubbed by Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, Ashish Vidyarthi and others. While SRK is Mufasa, Aryan is Simba.

Earlier, Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home starring Tom Holland was also leaked online. Bollywood films such as Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, Article 15 and Kabir Singh also fell prey to piracy. Though several times people from the film fraternity have demanded strict action against Tamilrockers, no steps have been taken so far. Posing a severe threat to the industry, the website keeps changing its domain extension and moreover, can also be accessed through proxy servers.

On a related note, The Lion King has received mixed reviews from critics. Though the film looks realistic, it doesn't emote as much as the classic. As far as collection is concerned, the movie is expected to perform well. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to write, ''#TheLionKing screen count...India: 2140 #English #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu Has started on a good note... Will be the first choice of moviegoers this week... Should collect in double digits on Day 1 [all versions combined].''