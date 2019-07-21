Marvel announces Black Widow, Dr Strange 2 and Thor sequels

Even before fans could get over the hangover of Marvel's 'Infinity saga', the studio has announced its new slate led by the fourth Thor movie Thor: Love and Thunder, featuring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson. The film, to be directed by "Thor: Ragnarok" helmer Taika Waiti, was announced by Marvel movie's panel at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con. The news came as a surprise as fans were uncertain about the future of Hemsworth's Asgardian God of Thunder in Marvel Cinematic Universe post the events of "Avengers: Endgame". According to cnet.com, Waititi also announced that Portman's Jane Foster will get to adapt a version of the Lady Thor arc that was recently seen in Marvel Comics. "That story line is incredible is full emotion, love and thunder and introduces for the first time female Thor," he said. "Thor: Love and Thunder" will is scheduled to be released on November 5, 2021.

Marvel Studios has announced that their much-awaited Black Widow stand-alone movie, starring Scarlett Johansson, will hit the theatres on May 1 next year. The film, which is currently under production, will be Marvel's first movie to release after the culmination of 'Infinity Saga', with "Spider-Man: Far From Home". "I'm looking forward to exploring her as a fully realised woman in all of her many facets," Johansson said on stage during Marvel's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. According to comicbook.com, the studio also shared the first footage of the movie with the Comic-Con audience. The clip was of a fight sequence between Johansson and her on-screen sister Florence Pugh. "Black Widow", directed by Cate Shortland, also features Rachel Weisz, David Harbor and O T Fagbenle.

Doctor Strange' s sequel is officially in the works with Scott Derrickson directing the film, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as the Sorcerer Supreme. During a presentation at the San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios announced that the second standalone of the character is titled Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and will hit the theatres on May 7, 2021. The first "Doctor Strange" released in 2016 and since then the character has appeared in "Thor: Ragnarok", "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame". Derrickson told Variety, that the sequel will mine the original comics and play up "the gothic, the horror". The movie will also feature Elizabeth Olsen, who will reprise her role as Scarlet Witch. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that Scarlet Witch will join Doctor Strange following the events in Disney Plus series "Wandavision", which was also announced at the same Comic-Con presentation.