Game of Thrones creates history, leads 71st Emmy Awards with 32 nominations, see complete list here

Game of Thrones creates history, leads 71st Emmy Awards with 32 nominations

Fantasy drama Game of Thrones has earned 32 nominations for the 71st Emmy Awards, leading HBO back to dominance over Netflix, the streaming service that bumped it last year from atop the increasingly crowded television heap. The record was previously held by NYPD Blue, which scored 26 nominations in 1994. Game of Thrones dominated in the drama categories, with fellow HBO shows Barry and Veep sweeping the comedy categories in the 2019 Emmy Awards nominations. A three-time winner for best drama, Game of Thrones is the favorite to win the category once again when the Emmy envelopes are unsealed at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 22.

If Game of Thrones defends its best drama series title and claims a fourth trophy, it will join the quartet of most-honored dramas that includes Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law, The West Wing and Mad Men.

Series star Emilia Clarke’s decision to seek the best actress nomination after a series of supporting actress bids paid off. She’s competing in a category that’s notable for its diversity, including past winner Viola Davis for How to Get Away with Murder and repeat nominee Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, who has a second chance to become the first actress of Asian descent to win the trophy.

Over its full eight seasons, Game of Thrones has nabbed 161 nominations overall. In addition to drama series, Game of Thrones just about dominated the drama acting categories. It scored four nominations for supporting actress in a drama series (Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams) and three nominations in supporting actor (Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage). Carice van Houten was recognized in guest actress, and Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington also scored their first nominations in the lead categories, having previously been nominated in supporting.

Here's the full Emmy Awards 2019 nomination list

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Veep (HBO)

barry season 2

Barry Courtesy of HBO

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson, This Is Us (NBC)

Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Billy Porter as Pray Tell, Pose (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson, This Is Us (NBC)

killing eve season 2 - sandra oh

Killing Eve Aimee Spinks/BBCAmerica

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Jodie Comer as Villanelle, Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America)

Viola Davis as Annalise Keating, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, Ozark (Netflix)

Mandy Moore as Rebecca, This is Us (NBC)

Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America)

Robin Wright as Claire Underwood, House of Cards (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Michael Kelly as Douglas Stamper, House of Cards (Netflix)

Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon, This is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Ozark (Netflix)

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens, Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America)

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson as Andre Johnson, Black-ish (ABC)

Don Cheadle as Maurice Monroe, Black Monday (Showtime)

Ted Danson as Michael, The Good Place (NBC)

Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Bill Hader as Barry Berkman, Barry (HBO)

Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate as Jen Harding, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam Maisel, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer, Veep (HBO)

Natasha Lyonne as Nadia, Russian Doll (Netflix)

Catherine O’Hara as Moira Rose, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Fleabag, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin as Norman Newlander, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank, Barry (HBO)

Tony Hale as Gary Walsh, Veep (HBO)

Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Timothy Simons as Jonah Ryan, Veep (HBO)

Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau, Barry (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Anna Chlumsky as Amy Brookheimer, Veep (HBO)

Sian Clifford as Claire, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Olivia Colman as Godmother, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed, Barry (HBO)

Betty Gilpin as Debbie Eagan, GLOW (Netflix)

Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Kate McKinnon as Various Characters, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

True Detective season 3 episode 5 old Wayne

True Detective HBO

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali as Wayne Hays, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro as Richard Matt, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant as Jeremy Thorpe, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris as Valery Legasov, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome as Korey Wise, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell as Bob Fosse, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Amy Adams as Camille Preaker, Sharp Objects

Aunjanue Ellis as Sharon Salaam, When They See Us

Patricia Arquette as Tilly Mitchell, Escape at Dannemora

Joey King as Gypsy Blanchard, The Act

Niecy Nash as Delores Wise, When They See Us

Michelle Williams as Gwen Verdon, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Asante Blackk as Kevin Richardson, When They See Us

Paul Dano as David Sweat, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo as Raymond Santana Sr., When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgård as Boris Scherbina, Chernobyl

Ben Whishaw as Norman Josiffe/Norman Scott, A Very English Scandal

Michael Kenneth Williams as Bobby McCray, When They See Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee Blanchard, The Act

Patricia Clarkson as Adora Crellin, Sharp Objects

Vera Farmiga as Elizabeth Lederer, When They See Us

Marsha Stephanie Blake as Linda McCray, When They See Us

Margaret Qualley as Ann Reinking, Fosse/Verdon

Emily Watson as Ulana Khomyuk, Chernobyl

Outstanding Television Movie

Brexit (HBO)

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

King Lear (Amazon Prime)

My Dinner with Herve (HBO)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Reparations,” Ozark (Netflix)

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “The Iron Throne,” Game of Thrones (HBO)

Lisa Brühlmann, “Desperate Times,” Killing Eve (BBC America)

Adam McKay, “Celebration,” Succession (HBO)

David Nutter, “The Last Of The Starks,” Game of Thrones (HBO)

Daina Reid, “Holly,” The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Miguel Sapochnik, “The Long Night,” Game of Thrones (HBO)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Alec Berg, “The Audition,” Barry (HBO)

Harry Bradbeer, “Episode 1,” Fleabag (Prime Video)

Mark Cendrowski, “The Stockholm Syndrome,” The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Bill Hader, “ronny/lily,” Barry (HBO)

Daniel Palladino, “We’re Going To The Catskills!,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “All Alone,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

(With Inputs from AP)