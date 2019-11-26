Post Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan’s break up, actors demand separate vanity van

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan break up

TV’s most popular and longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for the biggest leap fans to have ever seen. Producer Rajan Shahi revealed recently that the star cast of the show might get replaced after the new leap which left the fans wondering if they will be able to see their favorite josi Kartik and Naira together. More than their onscreen chemistry, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, enjoy a huge fan base for their togetherness. The couple was said to be dating for a couple of years before they called it quits recently.

Shivangi who plays Naira and Mohsin who plays Kartik on the small screen have broken up and looks like their separation has cost the production as well. The couple, who used to share a vanity van till now, have demanded separate vanity vans after their fall out. According to the reports in Spotboye, a source from the sets informed, “Mohsin and Shivangi shared a vanity van, which had two sections- one was smaller than the other. When they were together, Mohsin had himself suggested that he doesn’t mind alternating the sides with Shivangi yet a lot of times it was the actress who got the bigger section. Mohsin never said anything at that time.”

However, now Mohsin has requested that he should be given the bigger section. The source adds, “We were shooting outdoor a few days back, and Mohsin insisted that the bigger section should be given to him and if it’s not possible he would like to shoot without makeup.” Well, looks like their fall out is going to impact the people around them severely.

While the production house has a different story to tell, Mohsin Khan rubbished the news and told the publication that since his side did not have a bathroom and he needed one because the scene included mud, he demanded for the bigger section of the vanity van. He said, “I have never demanded for a single door vanity van. In fact, today also I am sharing a vanity with Shivangi. All I can say is somebody is trying to divert attention from our hard work and prove us unprofessional.”

Shivangi and Mohsin’s jodi is one of the most loved pairing on TV and their fans always raise a storm on the internet when their love diminishes even in the show.

