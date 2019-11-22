Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Naira share fun moments at Halloween theme party

Get ready to get scared all the way as the Goenka family is celebrating Halloween theme party in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The family is celebrating Vansh's birthday and the theme is Halloween. The popular drama show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently showcasing the high voltage drama in Kartik, Naira and Vedika's lives. The show is one of the most-watched TV shows and has managed to take the fourth position on the TRP charts. The show is entertaining with some major twist and turns in Kartik and Naira's life post-Naksh’s (Vedika's ex-husband) entry.