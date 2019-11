Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik dons Shahenshah avatar, here's why

Kartik is seen in Amitabh Bachchan's popular Shahenshah avatar in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Karti has donned this new look for Ansh's birthday bash. Also, Kartik has now realized that he can't live without his love Naira. However, since Vedika is back in the Goenka house, things are getting all the more complicated with each passing day.