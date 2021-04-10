World Siblings Day 2021: Anushka Sharma to Kartik Aaryan, 6 Bollywood celebs & their lesser known siblings

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SABA, KARTIK AARYAN Bollywood sibling duos

Every year April 10, is celebrated as World Siblings Day to commemorate the special bond. From pulling each other's leg to being rock-solid support, siblings are leggings in disguise. While it can be annoying to keep annoying each other, siblings are hard to separate. While Bollywood has some super popular sibling pairs like Karisma Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan- Arbaaz-Sohail and Farhan Akhtar-Zoya to name a few, on this special day, here're 6 Bollywood celebrities and their lesser-known siblings we absolutely adore:

Saif Ali Khan-Saba

While Saif Ali Khana and Soha Ali Khan decided to be a part of Bollywood, their sister Saba preferred to stay away from the limelight. She has been keeping a low key profile and it is only lately that she actively started sharing family pictures on social media.

Tiger Shroff-Krishna

Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna are probably the fittest brother-sister duo in Bollywood. They are often spotted together in the gym or taking uber cool mirror selfies as they flaunt their chiselled physiques. Their Instagram accounts are full of heartwarming posts for each other making them the cutest duo on the list.

Abhishek Bachchan-Shweta

Abhishek Bachchan and his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda are the bickering sibling duos in every house. They leave no chance to pull each other's leg. We got a glimpse of it on Koffee With Karan too. The duo is hilarious and adorable to say the least.

Ibrahim-Sara ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi are too funny to miss. Their knock-knock jokes can easily send someone on laughter riot and their vacation pictures will surely make everyone jealous. Take a look at this hilarious sibling duo:

Kartik Aaryan-Kritika

Kaartik Aaryan and his sister Krtika are absolute mush balls. the two spare no chance of troubling each other and have no filters when it comes to trolling each other on social media. However, they make sure to celebrate each other's success.

Anushka Sharma-Karnesh

Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh have become a powerful sibling duo in Bollywood that is making clutter-breaking cinema. Setting some serious sibling goals, together they have worked on films such as NH10, Pari, Phillauri, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok.