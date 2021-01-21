Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NATASHADALAL_FAN Everything about Varun Dhawan's 'dulhaniya' Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan is finally getting married to the love of his life Natasha Dalal. The two have known each other since childhood and have been dating for quite a long time now. The wedding ceremony is all set to take place as per the Hindu rituals on January 24 at one of the exotic resorts of Alibaug named-- The Mansion House. From the past few days, a lot has been done and said about this big fat Punjabi wedding but the Dhawan's and Dalal's are tight-lipped about the same. Well, we have been observing the family going round and about the city to various designers and parlours and soon the pictures from the couple's pre-wedding festivities including the 'Chunni Chadayi,' 'Mehendi,' and 'Haldi' functions will be all over the internet. But before that, here's everything you should know about Varun ki dulhaniya-- Natasha Dalal!

Who is Natasha Dalal?

Natasha happens to be a fashion designer by profession. She got graduated in fashion designing from New York. Post her studies, she returned to India in 2013 and launched her own design label 'Natasha Dalal' which deals in lehengas, gowns, and bridal wear. She has known Varun from childhood but the love between them blossomed soon after she moved away.

Speaking about how they started dating, Natasha briefly told a magazine, "Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends."

How Varun Dhawan fell in love with Natasha Dala?

Varun while talking to Kareena Kapoor on her radio show What Women Want said, "The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends but the minute I saw her, I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her, I felt like I fell in love with her that day. That was it."

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's marriage:

The love birds were supposed to make their relationship official in the year 2020 but coronavirus pandemic delayed their plan. Their wedding is now expected to take place on January 24 in Alibagh. According to sources around 200 to 250 guests have been invited at the wedding, although the number would seem dubious in the time of Covid restrictions.

Unconfirmed reports doing the rounds of media have said that the wedding will be a three-day affair, from January 22 to 24, and will be conducted as per Hindi rituals. Here're some pictures from their wedding location:

On the work front, Varun was most-recently seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. But forget about work because it's now time to welcome Varun ki dulhaniya!