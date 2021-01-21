Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to tie knot at THIS resort in Alibaug, preparations are in full swing| PICS

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDVN_LOVERS_FANS Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to tie knot at THIS resort in Alibaug

Tyaari is on! Actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal are all set to tie the knot on January 24 in Mumbai. Yes, 2021's most awaited wedding going to happen this month only. Reportedly, the duo will be getting married in a close-knit ceremony in Alibaug. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the couple will be marrying at a beach resort in Alibaug named 'The Mansion House'. On Thursday, a chunni ceremony is scheduled to be held at Natasha's place. It is a Punjabi wedding ritual where the groom's family visit the bride's home and gifts her a wedding outfit, bridal chunni.

According to TOI, Varun and Natasha have already sent out e-invites to the family and it will be a five-day wedding extravaganza from January 22-26 and some unseen pictures suggest that preparations are going on in a full swing. It has now come to light that designer Kunal Rawal might style the actor's wedding wardrobe.

While Rawal designs the groom's attire, designer Manish Malhotra is apparently the man behind the Dhawan family's look for the function.

A source said: "The guests will start leaving for Alibaugh in a day or two. The accommodation for guests has being done in villas. Kunal Rawal is doing Varun's clothes while Manish Malhotra is designing Dhawan family's look."

See the resort pics here:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will be marrying at a beach resort in Alibaug named 'The Mansion House'.

Preparations are going on in a full swing for the wedding

Preparations are on for Bollywood's big fat wedding

Meanwhile, costumes for Groom-to-be Varun from designer Kunal Rawal were delivered at his residence in Juhu.

Take a look at it:

Costumes for Varun Dhawan from Kunal Rawal delivered at his residence in Juhu.

While the Coolie No. 1 actor was snapped at Maddock office in Bandra.

Varun Dhawan snapped at Maddock office in Bandra

On a related note, giving more insight into how their love blossomed, Natasha had said that she has known Varun since their childhood. They went to school together. The duo had been best of friends and maintained to be friends till their mid-20s. She said that they only started dating before Natasha had to go away. The distance made them realise that they are more than friends and share a special connection.

