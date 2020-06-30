Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOOR What Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's 'lockdown evenings' look like

Amid the lockdown, people are trying to make the best use of the opportunity to spend quality time with their loved ones. For our favourite Bollywood celebrities, the lockdown has given them a chance to do things that they would not have been able to do it considering their hectic schedule. Sailing in the same boat is actress Sonam Kapoor who is making the most of this vacation at home with her husband Anand Ahuja and other family members. She recently made her way back to Mumbai as she was stuck in New Delhi ever since the countrywide shutdown. After celebrating her birthday, it now seems that she is back to enjoying her evenings with her husband and her latest photo on social media is proof of the same.

The 'Khoobsurat' actress on Monday shared a super cute photo of herself and Anand where the two of them can be seen enjoying their quality time. Sonam, in the picture, can be seen smiling with a face mask applied on her face while the man of her life makes a goofy expresion and catches our attention. Alongside, she wrote, "Lockdown evenings be like...... Also guess the face pack."

Anand's birthday post for Sonam this year had our hearts. Sharing a super creative picture, he wrote, "We all came together for a Quarantine photoshoot for the queen of photoshoots! Happy Birthday from us all. PS sorry no parents allowed at this party."

After the shocking demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sonam was one of the celebrities who faced backlash on social media.

Sonam, who comes from a family of Bollywood producers and actors, shared screenshots of the expletives-laden messages, directed towards her, veteran actor father Anil Kapoor, producer sister Rhea, among others in the next of her kin.

"This is some of comments coming my way. All the media and all the people who've encouraged this sort of behaviour and instigated it. This is on you. People talking about how one should have been kind to someone are doing worse to others. "I encourage you guys to see my comment section. And I'm sure you don't hope that the same comes your way. I hope your parents don't have to see this sort of stuff," she wrote on Twitter.

The 35-year-old actor said she has disabled the comments section from her and her father's Instagram pages to avoid the barrage of hate.

On the professional front, she was last seen in The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi that released in the year 2019. Ever since she has not announced her upcoming projects.

