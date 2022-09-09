Vijay Deverakonda’s Jana Gana Mana with Liger director shelved? Charmme Kaur REACTS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHARMMEKAUR Vijay Deverakonda’s Jana Gana Mana shelved?

Vijay Deverakonda has been hitting the headlines ever since he embarked on the journey for his Pan-India flick, Liger. The Puri Jagannadh directorial flick was touted as a big-scale massive entertainer, but it tanked at the box office. Following the massive debacle, there have been rumours that Vijay Deverakonda's next collaboration with Puri Jagannadh, titled Jana Gana Mana, has been shelved. After the internet took over with the rumours of the film being scrapped, producer Charmme Kaur finally addressed them in a cryptic tweet.

On Friday, Charmme Kaur, who is co-producer of Liger and Jana Gana Mana, took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Rumours rumours rumours! All rumours are fake! Just focusing on the progress of. Meanwhile, RIP rumours." Although the cryptic tweet didn't include the mention of the movie's name, it is said that it is specifically intended for that particular film.

As soon as she tweeted, fans flocked to the comment section asking about Jana Gana Mana. One user wrote, "#JGM not shelved ? (sic)." Another user commented, "What happened to JGM (sic) ". A third user wrote, "JGM getting shelved is also fake?? (sic)."

Earlier, Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh announced their social media break, tweeting, "Chill guys! Just taking a break ( from social media ) @PuriConnects will bounce back. Bigger and Better until then, Live and let Live".

Speaking of Liger, the highly anticipated film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday was released on August 25, 2022. The film starred Vijay as the titular MMA fighter boxer. It also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles. The bilingual flick thrashed at the box office and couldn’t impress the audience. The flick was made on a budget of around Rs. 100 crore.

Jana Gana Mana is a military action film helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda alongside Pooja Hegde. It is produced by Puri Connects and Srikara Studios.

