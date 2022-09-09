Thank God Trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn as Chitragupt is here to play 'game of life' with Sidharth Malhotra

Follow us on Image Source : INSTGARAM/ Thank God Trailer OUT

The trailer of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer is here! The actors shared the trailer video of the long-awaited comedy-drama on their respective Instagram handles. They also confirmed that the movie will release on October 25th, on the occasion of the Diwali festival. Dropping the clip, Ajay Devgn wrote, "The season of festivity is all set to start with the game of life, jahan hoga sabke karmon ka hisaab! #ThankGod Trailer out now. In cinemas on 25th October. @sidmalhotra @rakulpreet." Devgn can be seen sitting on a massive golden throne wearing a suit and sporting a beard. He will be playing Chitragupt in the film while Malhotra will essay the role of a 'comman man.'

Sidharth Malhotra, with whom the 'game of life' will be played, shared the trailer and wrote, "This Diwali, we're all set to start the game of life, jaha hoga sabke karmon ka hisaab! #ThankGod Trailer out now. In cinemas on 25th October."

Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in lead role while Nora Fatehi makes a special appearance in the song "Manike Mage Hithe" remake. Sharing the trailer, Rakul Preet Singh said, "The season of festivity is all set to start with the game of life, jahan hoga sabke karmon ka hisaab #ThankGod Trailer out now. In cinemas on 25th October."

Thank God will mark the third collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh after their 2019 film De De Pyaar De and 2022 film Runway 34. (Also Read: Queen Elizabeth II dies: Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & other celebs pay condolences)

The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash, on the occasion of Diwali 2022, with Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Ram Setu' which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nusshratt Bharuccha in the lead roles.

Latest Bollywood News