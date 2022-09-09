Queen Elizabeth II dies: Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & other celebs pay condolences

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUSHMITA SEN Queen Elizabeth II dies: Bollywood celebs pay condolences

Queen Elizabeth II dies: In a sad state of affairs, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday, aged 96. The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the Royal Family said in a statement. Soon, Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen, Riteish Deshmukh and others mourn the demise of the British monarch and called it an 'end of an era'.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram and dropped a young picture of Queen Elizabeth II with a heart emoji. Anushka Sharma also posted the same picture of Queen Elizabeth II but in black-white. She captioned the picture, "Rest in Grace."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR ANUSHKA SHARMAKareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of Queen Elizabeth II along with a note. She wrote, "What an incredible & truly celebrated life!!! She loved colors & lived every shade of it, in a single lifetime...The very embodiment of QUEEN!!! Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth ll."

Riteish wrote, "End of an era!! Through the toughest times she never let got of her dignity. Today is indeed a sad day, condolences to the family and the people of UK. #QueenElizabethII."

Actor Shilpa Shetty also extended her condolence. She posted a old picture of herself with Queen Elizabeth II along with a caption. She wrote, "What an incredibly inspiring journey your life has been! It was an honour to have been in such august company. REST IN PEACE QUEEN ELIZABETH II."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTYShilpa Shetty's Instagram Story

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-reigning monarch was placed under medical supervision earlier on Thursday after her condition deteriorated. Buckingham Palace issued a statement while referring to the Prince of Wales, Charles as the King. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," the statement said.

