Liger FIRST Review: Is Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer action film worth the hype? Find out

Liger FIRST Review: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have been travelling all over the country to put the word out about their upcoming film Liger. It marks the first pan-India release for Vijay and Ananya's first project with a director and actor from the South film industry. The movie's songs and trailer have generated huge buzz ahead of the release and all eyes will be on August 25 when the film finally hits the big screens. So, how has the movie turned out to be? Let's find out.

Liger first review is out! How good is the movie?

Liger has been much-talked-about among the cinegoers for some time now. With the upcoming feature film, Vijay, most popular for Arjun Reddy, has entered completely new territory. He will be playing a leading man in a commercial mass entertainer and fans will be witnessing him in a different avatar as he dances and does the action. His body transformation for the role has also been appreciated by the fans.

Dubai-based film critic Umair Sandhu shared his review of Liger on Twitter recently. Umair called Liger a "one-man show". About the movie, he tweeted, "#Liger is Citii Maar Mass Entertainer. #VijayDeverakonda is One Man Show. He Stole the Show all the way. Terrific Action Stunts & Direction. #RamyaKrishnan is Surprise Package (sic)." However, he also said that the story and screenplay of the film are 'average'.

In another tweet, Umair said that Liger's direction from Puri Jagannadh is 'typical' and reminiscent of his earlier films. He further wrote, "es for those asking, #Liger is a Decent Action Mass Entertainer with Typical #PuriJagannadh Style Direction. #VijayDeverakonda & #RamyaKrishnan Terrific Performances. Story & Screenplay as usual " Old Wine in a New Bottle". But I enjoyed this Saga (sic)."

Umair, in his review, made no mention of Ananya Panday or her performance in Liger. He gave it three stars.

Liger movie details

Liger is scheduled to be released theatrically on Thursday, August 25 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It is produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Liger stars Vijay as an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship. Boxing legend Mike Tyson will also have a cameo role in the movie. This will mark his foray into Indian cinema. Tyson has earlier played a role in the Hollywood comedy film Hangover.

Liger's songs Aafat, Coca 2.0, Akdi Pakdi and Waat Laga Denge have been well-received by the fans.

