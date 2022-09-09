Kangana Ranaut hails Kartavya Path; says 'struggles of revolutionaries were denied earlier'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut attended the spectacular inauguration of the revamped Rajpath - Kartavya Path in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly-christened Kartavya Path, the stretch of road from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate earlier known as Rajpath. The new stretch will be more pedestrian-friendly because of the new red granite walkways spreading 15.5 km that have been created, replacing bajri sand that lined the ground earlier. Speaking about the same, Kangana said that the "struggle of revolutionaries, be it Netaji or Savarkar had been completely denied as only one side was shown".

The actress said that she is "not a Gandhiwadi" but a "Subhash Chandrawadi". Hailing the inauguration of the new Kartavya Path, Kangana said, "This is the path of duty, many generations will lead by example and walk on it. If you keep the name Rajpath, it will not lead by example, but the Kartavya Path is the path of duty, this will serve as guidance to people."

Apart from Kangana, singer Mohit Chauhan was also in attendance. Speaking to ANI, Chauhan expressed, "I think it's a great gesture. We need to give respect to the people who fought for the country." (Also Read: 'Forever with you...': Anushka Sharma pens heartfelt note after Virat Kohli hits 71st hundred)

PM Modi inaugurated Kartavya Path

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Kartavya Path' on Thursday evening. Speaking at the inauguration PM said, "A new era has begun in the form of Kartvya Path. The symbol of colonialism 'Kingsway' will be history and has been erased forever. I congratulate all the people of the country as we come out from another symbol of colonialism."

Kartavya Path will exhibit beautified landscapes, lawns with walkways, added green spaces, refurbished canals, new amenity blocks, improved signages and vending kiosks. Further, new pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting are some other features that will enhance the public experience. It also includes a number of sustainability features like solid waste management, stormwater management, recycling of used water, rainwater harvesting, water conservation and energy-efficient lighting systems, among others.

Latest Entertainment News