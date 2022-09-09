'Forever with you...': Anushka Sharma pens heartfelt note after Virat Kohli hits 71st hundred

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli hits 71st hundred: Anushka Sharma is a proud wife as former India captain and actress' husband-cricketer scored his first T20I hundred in the Asia Cup 2022. Virat completed his much-anticipated 71st international century and powered India to a massive 212/2 in their 20 overs during their last Super Four clash against Afghanistan at the ongoing tournament. He obliterated Afghanistan in India's final match scoring 122 off just 61 balls. The 33-year-old dedicated the milestone to his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

Showering love on the cricketer, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and penned a short, heartwarming message for her husband. She shared his pictures and wrote, "Forever with you through any and everything," with a heart emoji. In the series of photos, Virat was seen celebrating his century during the match. As soon as the post went viral, the couple's friends chimed into the comment section and bombarded it with hearts and fire emojis. Virat also dropped heart emojis on Anushka's post.

Virat Kohli dedicated the century to his family

After the game, Kohli was expressive in dedicating his 71st international century to Anushka Sharma, for helping him clear mental cobwebs. "Last two and a half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 in a month. So those angry celebrations are a thing of the past. Actually, I was shocked. This is the last format I thought. It was an accumulation of a lot of things, as I said. When I came back into the team, the team's been really open and welcoming and helpful, given me space to work on my game. I know there was a lot of stuff going on the outside but they really kept my perspective right, and I kissed my ring in the celebration as well.

"You see me standing here like this right now because all the things that have been put in perspective have been done by one person, who stood by me through all these difficult times, that's Anushka and this hundred is specially dedicated to her and our little daughter Vamika as well. As I said, when you have someone next to you putting the things in right perspective like I have been, and Anushka has been by my side through all these times .. time away from the game taught me lot of things, " he added. ALSO READ: Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma reveals 'a moment from a story that needs to be told!'

Anushka Sharma's Upcoming projects

The actress marks her comeback with project 'Chakda Xpress'. She has been teasing fans with sneak peeks into her upcoming film. There is no denying that the film is turning out to be one of the most exciting projects being made. Directed by Prosit Roy, the hugely-mounted Netflix film, which is tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket. ALSO READ: Ind vs Pak: Despite India's loss to Pakistan, Anushka Sharma cheers hard for Virat Kohli, here's how

