Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma reveals 'a moment from a story that needs to be told!'

Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma has been teasing fans with sneak peeks into her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. There is no denying that the film is turning out to be one of the most exciting projects being made. Lately, Anushka has been sharing many practice videos on Instagram and showing fans what it takes to be perfect in what you do. On Wednesday, the actress took to social media to reveal a glimpse of Chakda Xpress, which is inspired by the life and times of women's cricket’s all-time greatest fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

In the post, Anushka can be seen recreating a moment from Jhulan’s life. A thoughtful Anushka as Jhulan is seen making an important phone call while pouring rain beats down on everything around her! A gripping image that could highlight the tumultuous journey in cricket that Jhulan might have had before she achieved greatness like no other! Check out Anushka’s post here :

Anushka Sharma has always strived to be a perfectionist in her career and she is doing the same for Chakda Xpress. She is neck deep in prep currently before she starts another schedule of the film. Anushka returns to the movies after three years (given the pandemic and her maternity break) to headline Chakda Xpress, a film she feels had to be made.

The hugely-mounted Netflix film, which is tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Anushka has started filming Chakda Xpress which will be shot in India and UK and is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka has already put in months of preparation to get into the skin of the celebrated Indian fast bowler.

Anushka is one of the most successful and influential actors of her generation. She is the only actress to have three Rs 300 crore plus films – Sultan, PK and Sanju - under her belt. She will go all out to make this project the biggest tribute to a woman sporting icon of our country.

