Video: Udit Narayan finds a fan in Kiren Rijiju, Union Law Minister lists his fav songs by the singer

Video: Udit Narayan recently met Kiren Rijiju and it ended up being a melodious meeting. The singer sang his popular song 'Aisa Des Hai Mera'.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: August 13, 2022 13:15 IST
Kiren Rijiju, Udit Narayan
Image Source : TWITTER/KIREN RIJIJU Kiren Rijiju, Udit Narayan

Video: Udit Narayan has fans across generations. It's hard to not b charmed by his gleeful voice. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju couldn't escape the Bollywood singer's charm too. Recently, when the two met, Udit sang one of his most memorable songs, Aisa Des Hai Mera and hearing him Rijuju was floored, to say the least. He also took to Twitter to share a video of the same. 

“One whole generation grew up with his romantically melodious songs and uniquely magical voice. Udit Narayan Ji made a courtesy call,” Rijiju wrote along the video. The video has Udit Narayan sitting in front of Kiren Rijiju as he breaks into an impromptu gig and starts singing the melodious song from Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer Bollywood film Veer Zara (2004). Watch video.

In a follow-up tweet, he posted some photos from their meeting and listed some of his favourite songs sung by Udit Narayan. "It was nice meeting Udit Narayan Ji. Can't forget his unforgettable songs like; PapaKehte Hai Bada Naam, Ae Mere Hum Safar, Koi Mil Gaya, Pehla Nasha, Bholi Si Surat, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Mein Nikla Gaddi Leke, Dil Ne Ye Kaha Hai Dil Se,” the tweet reads.

Playback singer Udit Narayan has been associated with the film industry for over four decades. The veteran singer began his playback career in Bollywood with a song in the 1980 film "Unees Bees", composed by Rajesh Roshan.

Padma Bhushan recipient Udit Narayan started singing in the eighties and has bagged four National Awards apart from other awards and recognition. His big break came in 1988, when he recorded the songs of "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak" as Aamir Khan's voice. The film's tracks such as "Papa kehte hain", "Ae mere humsafar" and "Akele hain toh kya gham hai" went on to become blockbusters that shaped Narayan's career.

