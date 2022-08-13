Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar film does better than Laal Singh Chaddha

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection Day 2: The buzz around Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's recently released film 'Raksha Bandhan' is strong however, the same is not translated at the ticket window. The film's earnings are declining. But despite a drop, it managed to perform better than Laal Singh Chaddha. Seems like the family entertainer that celebrates a bond between a brother and his sisters couldn't appeal to the audience as expected.

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Report

Makers and actors had high hopes for the film Raksha Bandhan. After much deliberation, the film was released on the day of Rakshabandhan itself so that the benefit of the festival can be reaped. But turns out, it did not go as planned. As per Zee Studios, “Raksha Bandhan” has collected Rs 8.20 crore at India box office on day one.

Reportedly, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan both saw big drops on Friday post the holiday. "It was Raksha Bandhan which got a bigger boost on day one due to Raksha Bandhan did better on the second day as it is looking at a drop in the 30% region and should collect somewhere in the 5.50-6 crore nett range. This is a low collection and the two day numbers will be around 13.50-14 crore nett," Box Office India reported.

About Raksha Bandhan

The movie headlined by Akshay Kumar also features Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth. Directed by Anand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon have written the story.

The film portrays Akshay as a loving and caring brother, who is trying his best for his sisters to get married. He himself denies his childhood love, played by Bhumi to settle down. He mortgaged his shop to fulfil his brotherly duties and was even ready to sell both his kidneys for his sister's marriage. It will address the problem of dowry prevalent in the society.

The film is clashing with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Don't miss these:

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 2: Boycott trends affecting Aamir Khan-Kareena's film?

Salman Rushdie attack video goes viral; public stabbing of Satanic Verses author terrifies netizens

Anne Heche dies a week after fatal car accident, Priyanka Chopra & more grieve actress' sad demise

Latest Bollywood News