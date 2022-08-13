Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 2: Boycott trends affecting Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor film?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 2: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor film hadn't had an easy phase since the beginning. Not only getting the rights to the original film Forrest Gump was a task, but shooting the Bollywood movie during the pandemic had its fair share of struggles. After braving both of these, the team had to come face to face with 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trends on social media weeks before the film had its theatrical release. And now that it has finally hit theaters, business is not what is expected from an Aamir Khan film.

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report

Laal Singh Chaddha" has collected Rs 12 crore net on the first day of its release at the India box office. While it did manage to earn in double digits on its opening day, reader reports predict that the numbers are likely to drop on the second.

"Laal Singh Chaddha is looking at a drop in the 40% range with collections set to be around 6.50-7 crore nett which will take the film to 18-18.50 crore nett in two days. The film is collecting very poorly in mass markets and its the same story for Raksha Bandhan in the South," Box Office India reported.

'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trend

Are these low numbers because of 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trend on social media or because the audience is not accepting Bollywood films in theaters at moment? But why is there a call for boycott?

Many posts calling for a boycott of "Laal Singh Chaddha" recalled an earlier controversy in 2015 when Aamir had said he was alarmed by a number of incidents of growing "intolerance" in India and that his then wife Kiran Rao had suggested they should probably leave the country.

Responding to calls that his film be shunned, Aamir in an earlier statement said he loves India and requested fans to not think otherwise.

"I really love the country. That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films," he said.

A section of Twitterati has also targeted his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan by posting an old video in which she can be seen defending star children.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Directed by Advait Chandan of “Secret Superstar” fame and adapted by noted actor Atul Kulkarni, “Laal Singh Chaddha” is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump” (1994).

The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind hearted man Laal (Khan) as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincides with the many iconic events from Indian history. Apart from Hindi, the film was released in Tamil and Telugu.

The movie also features Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances.

