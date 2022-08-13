Anne Heche dies a week after fatal car accident, Priyanka Chopra & more grieve Hollywood actress' sad demise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANNE HECHE Anne Heche

Anne Heche dies a week after the actor was hospitalised with severe burn injuries following a car crash. The 53-year-old actor was in the hospital since last Friday when a car she was driving crashed into a residential building and caught fire in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles. Her family confirmed the news of her sad demise with a statement. A number of fans and celebrities took to social media to pay their tributes to the late Hollywood actress.

"My heart goes out to Anne Heche’s children, family, friends, and everyone who grieves. It was an honour to have known you and worked by your side. You were a lovely person and an incredible actress. You will always have a special place in my heart,” Priyanka Chopra posted in her Instagram Story. Ellen DeGeneres who dated Anne Heche in the past too condoled the sad demise. She wrote, "This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.” The two dated between 1997 and 2000.

According to People, in a statement read on behalf of Heche's family and friends, a representative for the star told, "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend". "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact".

Heche is legally dead under California law, but her heart is still beating. Heche's heart is still beating and she hasn't been taken off life support in order to give OneLegacy Foundation enough time to locate recipients who will be a match, according to the family representative, who confirms this to PEOPLE. Homer, the older of Heche's two sons, 20, also shared his sorrow.

"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," he said. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

He continued by thanking everyone for the love and support that his family and he have received from all over the world. "Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me," he said.

"I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you."

Heche's career spanned decades and featured notable performances on stage, screen, and television. She became well-known in the late 1980s and early 1990s thanks to her parts in the movies 'Volcano', 'Wag the Dog', 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', 'Six Days Seven Nights', and the 1998 remake of Psycho, as well as the soap opera Another World (1987-1991). She was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for best-supporting actress for her work in the 2004 film Gracie's Choice, and from 2006 to 2008, she starred in the ABC romantic comedy series Men in Trees.

