DYK BTS' Jin got involved in a condom scandal and K-pop star's photo went viral | Deets Inside

DYK BTS' Jin got involved in a condom scandal? There is no doubt that BTS is the most popular K-pop group. The members of the group -- RM, Jin, Suga, V, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook -- are madly loved by their ARMY. However, that hasn't stopped them from courting controversies and scandals. Each of these members has had their share of controversial past and the eldest of the South Korean boy band, Jin, is no exception.

There was a time when Jin's name came under the spotlight. It was early on when the band made their debut. Kim Seokjin who is known as Jin got involved in a controversy about a condom. It was after he posted a photo of himself. In the viral picture, the singer could be seen having his meal inside his dormitory. The photo was reported to be one of the shots from his cooking tutorials. But the BTS army, even back then with their eagle eyes, spotted an XL size condom behind him and instantly the pictures became the talk of the K-Town and social media.

Back then, the BTS army and netizens mocked the band and their key member Jin for his picture. It caught so much attention and media frenzy that the band's management company had to put out a statement regarding the same.

Big Hit Entertainment, the South Korean entertainment company, in an official statement, stated that the king-sized condom is nothing but a gift from a BTS fan.

After their big debut in 2013, with the single ‘No More Dream’, there was no looking back for the band BTS and its seven members – RM, Jin, Suga, J. Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkok – with Rm as their leader. They gathered a lot of appreciation for their performance.

As a token of love, fans showered the band members with good wishes and gifts. Post that the BTS-ARMY was created, which includes fans from all over the world.

Meanwhile, BTS recently announced a break from all their hectic schedules and will be focusing on their solo projects for a while.

