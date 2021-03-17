VIDEO: Riteish Deshmukh pampers wife Genelia D'Souza after she breaks her hand during skating

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GENELIAD Riteish Deshmukh pampers wife Genelia D'Souza

Actress Genelia D'Souza keeps giving fans more and more reason to love her and her husband Riteish Deshmukh by sharing their mushy videos and pictures., Currently, the actress has been recovering from a broken arm after she injured during skating. Now that her one arm is tied up, her husband Riteish has been pampering her. Sharing a video, Genelia gave a sneak peek into how the Housefull actor has been taking care of her.

In the video, Riteish can be seen tying Genelia's hair and she croons to Pink Sweat$'s song 'At My Worst.' She also captioned the video and citing the lyrics of the song. She wrote, "I need somebody who can love me at worst ."

Meanwhile, Genelia broke her arm when she tried to learn skating for her kids. The actress took to her Instagram to share her 'recovery pawri story' and said, "My recovery pawri story - A few weeks ago, I decided to learn skating because I thought I could be inspirational and great company to my kids...I envisioned putting out a really cool video on the gram once I learned it...Alas! But I thought I should put this out in any way because the gram is always about success stories but how about the times we fall?"

She added, "Sometimes you got to fall before you fly.' I hope I find it in my heart to rise despite my fall but what's important is I TRIED and I will try and try till I succeed (hopefully with no more falls). Happy Women's Day all you beautiful women."

Genelia and Riteish married in 2012. The two had their first child, a son named Riaan in November 2014. Their second son, Rahyl, was born in June 2016.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande.