Video of Asha Bhosle and Mumtaz grooving to 70's hit song Koi Sehri Babu goes viral | Watch

A heartwarming video of industry legends Mumtaz and Asha Bhosle is going viral on social media. The duo were seen dancing to the tunes of Koi Sehri Babu. Fans are going crazy after watching this dance video of Mumtaz and Asha and are showering their love fiercely. Mumtaz who is known for her dance skills and Asha Bhosle, a legendary singer have ruled the hearts of millions of fans with their work. Mumtaz has worked in many superhit films in the 1960s and 1970s. Asha Bhosle has also sung more than 12 thousand songs in her long career.

In the clip, which is shared by Mumtaz, Asha Bhosle is seen reminding her first steps. After this, Mumtaz is seen dancing openly in her style. The singer is also seen dancing during this time. As soon as the video went viral, fans thronged the comment section. One user said, "Illusion mein jeetey hai yeh sachai se koso door". Another user said, "Wow...Mumtaz ji, Beautiful, Still the same energy". "Oh my God .. Respected Mumtazji...your movements and sharpness in each step is killing...Who can say that u r at this age now..Woooww...it's a pleasure to watch you ..we r lucky enough to experience your Era. Lots n lots of love", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Mumtaz is regarded as one of the finest actresses of Hindi cinema. She made her acting debut in Sone Ki Chidiya in the year 1958. She made her career breakthrough in Do Raaste, Aadmi aur Insaan, Sachaa Jhutha, Khilona, Tere Mere Sapne and Hare Rama Hare Krishna among others.

Asha Bhosle is an Indian playback singer, entrepreneur, actress and television personality who predominantly works in Indian cinema. Known for her versatility, she has been described in the media as one of the greatest and most influential singers in Hindi cinema. She is the sister of the playback singer Lata Mangeshkar and belongs to the prominent Mangeshkar family.

