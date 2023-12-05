Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal's film shows upward trend | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur has been making a lot of noise among the audience. The film has emerged as the dark horse at the ticket windows and is still going strong at the box office. According to the report by Sacnilk, Sam Bahadur has earned around Rs 3.50 crore net in India on its fourth day. The film had an overall 22.65% Hindi Occupancy on Monday. Currently, the total earning of the film is ₹25.55 crore. Bollywood is witnessing a blockbuster clash when Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal face off each other at the box office. Animal is creating a storm with each passing day. The film surpassed records on the second day of its release.

Vicky Kaushal even recently visited a Mumbai theatre during the Sam Bahadur screening. He interacted with fans as well. The video of the meet and greet went viral on social media.

Talking about the worldwide earnings of the film, it had earned Rs 236.00 crores in two days, whereas now on the third day, this earning has crossed Rs 300 crores. While Animal earned Rs 202.57 crore in three days, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Johan Abraham starrer Pathaan.

Sam Bahadur stars Vicky in the titular role and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war where Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army, following which a new nation Bangladesh was born. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Govind Namdev, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi as supporting cast.

