Animal Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor starrer still going strong, earns THIS much

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor is creating records with each passing day. Amid much hype, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was finally released in cinemas on Friday, December 1. According to a report by Sacnilk, Animal has managed to earn Rs 39.90 crore in India net on its fourth day. Animal had an overall 48.92% Hindi Occupancy on Monday.

Talking about the worldwide earnings of the film, it had earned Rs 236.00 crores in two days, whereas now on the third day, this earning has crossed Rs 300 crores. While Animal earned Rs 202.57 crore in three days, the earning of Pathaan was only around Rs 166.75 crore. Whereas Jawan looked just a little higher and had earned Rs 206.06 crore in three days. The official Instagram handle of the film shared the weekend collection of Animal. "Box office tsunami! Weekend collection Rs 356 crore worldwide gross."

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

