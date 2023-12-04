Animal: Ranbir Kapoor undergoes MASSIVE physical transformation for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB TAKEN FROM VIDEO Ranbir Kapoor's trainer for Animal shares transformation video

After Shahid Kapoor for Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor for Animal is making noise on social media. The film has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark at the box office worldwide and is all set to reach other milestones. For those who have been asleep for a decade, Animal surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan record in just two days of its release. Besides, Ranbir Kapoor is winning plaudits for his character Ranvijay Singh. But, we all know going through a physical transformation for a role never comes easy for actors.

On Monday, Kapoor's trainer Shivoham shared a video of the actor training at a gym. In the short clip shared on Instagram, the actor can be seen working out with dumbbells in both hands while sporting a shirtless look. The video ended with Kapoor's then vs no comparison. Sharing the video, Shivoham wrote, "Work in silence, let your success be the noise."

Watch the viral video here:

Before this, Shivoham shared another workout video with Ranbir Kapoor wherein the actor was seen doing chest pushups. He captioned the video, "Take a moment, breathe, let it in, and then go for it !!!"

Watch the video here:

About Animal

Written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal hit the silver screen on December 1. Besides Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor in key roles. It marks the first collaboration of Vanga and Kapoor and also the second Hindi directorial by Vanga.

Animal Box Office collection

Within two days of its release, Animal surpassed Jawan's record. The film also became the second-fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. On Monday, it collected over Rs 350 crore worldwide.

