Meet Shamsher Pathania: Hrithik Roshan's FIRST look from fighter takes the internet by storm | See here

After waiting for so long, Hrithik Roshan fans are rejoicing as the actor finally unveiled his first look from Fighter. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the aerial action film marks the first collaboration of Roshan and Deepika Padukone and will hit the silver screen on the occasion of Republic Day, January 25, 2024.

For Fighter, Roshan is portraying the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, known by his Call Sign 'Patty'. He perfectly steps into the shoes of a Squadron Pilot from the Air Dragons unit, promising a high-octane adrenaline-packed journey. Sharing his first look, the actor wrote, "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania Call Sign: Patty Designation: Squadron Pilot Unit: Air Dragons Fighter Forever."

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's first look from Fighter:

Soon after the actor dropped his first look, fans hailed Hrithik Roshan and expressed their excitement. One user wrote, "Hrithik looks so good here, literally reverse ageing." Another user wrote, "Even boys are hyperventilating looking at this picture." Yet another user wrote, "#SiddharthAnand is Coming Back After MEGA BLOCKBUSTER #Pathaan. Expecting A Mega BlockBuster With #Fighter Too."

About Fighter

Fighter traces the journey of Patty, played by Hrithik Roshan, who becomes the best Fighter pilot of India. Bankrolled by Viacom 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, the film also stars Anil Kapoor in a key role.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha opposite Saif Ali Khan and Vijay Sethupathi. While Deepika Padukone thrived with the success of Jawan and Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh, Anil Kapoor played a lead role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's recent release, Animal.

