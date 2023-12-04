'80% of the men....': Anurag Kashyap DEFENDS Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Anurag Kashyap reacted to the controversy around Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal continues to rule the box office. While the film is performing well, social media is swamped with debates on misogyny and violence shown in Ranbir Kapoor's starrer. Amidst the ongoing controversy, Anurag Kashyap, known for masterpieces like Gangs of Wassepur, has defended the filmmaker.

In an interview with News 18, Kashyap revealed that he has yet to watch the film as he was at the Marrakech International Film Festival. Addressing the backlash against Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the filmmaker said he is aware of the debate on Animal on social media. "Nobody has the right to tell a filmmaker what kind of films they should and shouldn’t make. People in this country get easily offended with films. They get offended with my films too. But I expect educated people to not get offended at the drop of a hat," he said.

Speaking on the debate about morality, Kashyap said 80 per cent of Indian men are like Kabir Singh, and the same discussion happened during Kabir Singh as well. He further said the filmmakers have the right to make any film they want to.

Anurag Kashyap reacts to Animal's controversy

"What is morality? It’s a very subjective thing. Every kind of character and people exist in this society. 80 percent of Indian men are like Kabir Singh. I didn’t have an issue with the subject, This discussion happened during Kabir Singh too. Filmmakers have the right to make any film they want to and represent what they want to. We can criticise, argue and disagree with them," he added.

Talking about provocative cinema, Kashyap argued that he doesn't have any problem with filmmakers who make such cinema. "Films either provoke or evoke. I’ve no problem with filmmakers that make provocative cinema... Once I see Animal, I’ll discuss it with the filmmaker. I’ll pick up the phone on him. That’s what I always do. If I’ve an issue with a film, I always call up the filmmaker and talk to him. I don’t want to get into social media chatter," he concluded.

When Trisha hailed Sandeep Reddy and deleted her tweet later

For those unversed, Trisha Krishnan applauded the Telugu filmmaker for Animal, however, deleted her tweet later. Her now-deleted tweet read, "One word-cult! Pppppppppaaahhhhhh." Animal hit the silver screen on December 1 and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor in important roles.

