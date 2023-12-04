Dunki Drop 4: Much-awaited trailer of SRK-Taapsee starrer to be out tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated movie Dunki's trailer is set to release on December 5.

Shah Rukh Khan kicked off 2023 with the blockbuster Pathaan, followed by the monumental success of Atlee’s 'Jawan,' and now he's set to light up your Christmas with 'Dunki,' directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The much-anticipated trailer is slated for release on December 5, generating significant excitement among fans.

Building anticipation, the makers have teased audiences with three drops from the movie. The first provided a glimpse into the world of Dunki, while drops 2 and 3 featured soulful songs by Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam. The buzz has reached a fever pitch, with fans trending #DunkiTrailer on X (formerly known as Twitter) a day ahead of its release, a testament to Shah Rukh Khan's immense popularity in India and globally.

As fans eagerly await the trailer, expressions of anticipation has flooded social media platforms. Tweets like "Finally, the most awaited #DunkiTrailer is arriving tomorrow. Can't wait…" and "My excitement level is full high. #DunkiTrailer on tomorrow. Let's nacho" highlight the excitement surrounding the film.

Dunki grabbed headlines from the moment it was announced, marking the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and the acclaimed Rajkumar Hirani. Fans are excited to see this duo have come together for the first time. The movie features Taapsee Pannu as the love interest of Shah Rukh Khan, along with Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover will be seen in significant roles. The narrative of Dunki revolves around the theme of illegal immigration, portraying the aspirations of teenagers and youngsters from small towns to pursue careers abroad. True to Rajkumar Hirani's signature style, the film weaves in a social message, blended with comedy and emotional elements.

Scheduled for a Christmas release, Dunki is not just a movie; for SRK fans, it's a festival in itself. The heartwarming tale is poised to captivate audiences, adding another feather to Shah Rukh Khan's illustrious cinematic journey. The movie will hit theatres on December 22, 2023.

