Monday, December 04, 2023
     
Animal weekend collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer surpasses Napoleon, Hunger Games | Total earnings here

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' roars to success, surpassing global benchmarks and emerging as the box office powerhouse. The film opened to a record-breaking weekend, despite mixed reviews. Animal defied expectations, solidifying Ranbir Kapoor's star status on the global stage.

Written By : India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By : Sakshi Verma
New Delhi
Updated on: December 04, 2023 14:14 IST
Ranbir Kapoor's character Ranvijay getting out of his car in 'Animal' movie
Image Source : GOOGLE Animal Worldwide Box-Office Collections:

Ranbir Kapoor's epic 'Animal' has set the box office on fire, creating waves not only in India but globally. According to a report from Variety, the film has outperformed international hits like 'Napoleon' and 'The Hunger Games,' and emerged as the box office winner globally. As per trade analysts, in a spectacular opening weekend, Animal raked in a staggering 360 crores, making it the top-grossing movie worldwide. Marking Animal as the second film of the year, following 'Jawan,' to join the coveted 200 crore club in India and the 350 crore club worldwide within just three days. This places Animal as the second-biggest opener in the history of Indian cinema.

Animal was released across 38 global territories, in North America it collected a whopping $6.1 million, which equals 50.83 cr. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blood-soaked narrative unfolds with intensity, captivating audiences globally, as it became the third Bollywood film to achieve a century on its opening day and maintained its unstoppable momentum throughout the weekend, securing 100 crores worldwide each day. While Jawan stands as the only film surpassing Animal in opening weekend earnings with 384.6 crores, while Pathaan grossed 313 crores.

India Tv - Ranbir Kapoor

Image Source : FILE IMAGERanbir Kapoor-starrer surpasses Napoleon, Hunger Games

With an ensemble cast featuring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Animal, despite receiving mixed to negative reviews, has etched its name in history. It earned the distinction of being the best opening for an adult-certified movie in India. Despite a lengthy 209-minute runtime, adult certification, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's polarising reputation, Animal has emerged victorious at the box office, silencing sceptics and doubters.

This triumph follows Ranbir Kapoor's previous global chart-topper, 'Brahmastra,' proving once again his star power and ability to draw audiences worldwide. The film was released on big screens on Decemeber 1, 2023, and in just three days, it has created wonder at the box office. Now spectators are eye wether Animal will be able to break the lifetime collection of SRK's Pathaan and Jawan or not? 

