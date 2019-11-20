Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal to begin Aditya Dhar's superhero film The Immortal Ashwatthama in mid-2020

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen on the big screen in Uri: The Surgical Strike, has a number of films lined up for next year. The actor will soon reunite with the Uri director Aditya Dhar for his upcoming superhero film The Immortal Ashwatthama. While the film was announced earlier, the actor will soon start the shoot from mid-2020. According to the reports in Mumbai Mirror, the director has finalized the locations for the shoot which includes Greenland, Tokyo, New Zealand and Namibia.

Aditya Dhar informed, “Soft prep began two months ago while formal prep will start in a fortnight. We will shoot the entire film in a start-to-finish schedule and have shortlisted Greenland, Tokyo, New Zealand and Namibia as locations. I will be collaborating with teams from all over the world on the action. The entire post-production, including the VFX, will be done in the US.”

The film is a superhero film set in modern times with Vicky playing Ashwatthama. Throwing light on the character in the film, the writer-director said, “Ashwatthama is one of the most powerful and mysterious characters from the Mahabharata. Being Drona’s son, he is a brilliant warrior but also arrogant and egoistic because he is immortal. In comparison to other warriors like Arjuna and Karna, not much is written about him in various versions of the Mahabharata. He is not perfect but then none of us are, which is what I love the most about him.”

Vicky Kaushal will also go transformation for his character in this superhero film. The actor will gain an incredible amount of weight and the director reveals that his look will be a great surprise for his fans. Aditya Dhar and Vicky Kaushal’s film Uri also won many accolades at the National Film Awards 2019 as well. While Vicky won Best Actor, Dhar won Best Director for his debut film.

Reacting to the same, Aditya Dhar said, “It was my very first award in this industry and the fact that it’s a National Award, makes it all the more special. Twenty years from now, I will look at the National Award Certificate hanging on my living room wall and it will still bring a huge smile on my face.”

For the unversed, Ashwatthama was Dhronacharya and Kripi’s son, born as the result of prayers for a son as valliant as Shiva. He fought from the Kauravas against the Pandavas at the battle of Kurushetra.

