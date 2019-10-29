Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif attend Diwali party together, video sparks dating rumours (Watch)

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif attend Diwali party together, video sparks dating rumours

A video gone viral shows Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal coming out of a mutual friend's Diwali party together. Although the two actors emerged from the party together, they eventually left in their cars, according to Times of India report. They did a brief photo-op for waiting lenspersons and media crew before going their ways.

In the video, both the stars cut an ethnic style statement. While Vicky teams a sherwani with a kurta-pyjama ensemble, Katrina opts for a stunning ghagra-choli.

Unconfirmed rumours have linked Katrina and Vicky for a while now, although sources close to both stars have maintained that they are "very much single and are not dating".

The rumours further gained fuel when reports cropped up a while back that the two stars could very soon be working together in a film. However, there has been no update on such reports yet.

Both Vicky and Katrina are officially single as of now. For now, their coming out from the party together has only set off the Diwali sparks in the gossipvine.

