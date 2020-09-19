Vicky Donor actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya needs money for lung cancer treatment, Bollywood actors extend help

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Donor actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya needs money for lung cancer treatment

Actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya of Vicky Donor and Hazaaron Khwahishen Aisi fame has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. His wife confirmed the news and revealed that the actor has undergone supportive care, palliative chemotherapy and palliative RT at Apollo Hospital of Ahmedabad. The actor is an NSD graduate and his fellow actor have come together to extend help for his treatment. Bollywood stars like Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao and others took to Twitter to seek financial help for Bhupesh Kumar Pandya. Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "Request all of you to step forward help out colleague Actor Bhupesh A Nsd graduate!!"

Actor Rajesh Tailang tweeted, "Please support our dear friend and great actor." Bhupesh's batchmate Kashish Agnihotri started a fundraiser on the popular website Ketto where he asked other to come forward and help. The website revealed that Rs 9.65 lakh have been collected by the website. Filmmaker Guneet Monga’s production house Sikhya Entertainment has donated Rs 2 lakh for the purpose.

The description on Ketto reads, "The family has done all it can to collect the total amount required for the treatment but Rs.2,500,000 or $33,964.84 and more is required to pay for all the medical expenses. Bhupesh is a doting husband and a loving father of two young kids. Bhupesh is a talented actor and teacher, a national scholar from the prestigious National School of Drama, New Delhi and has worked in many movies, plays, and TV serials."

Please support our dear friend and great actor🙏 https://t.co/ipuddRZUoN — Rajesh Tailang (@rajeshtailang) September 18, 2020

Request all of you to step forward help out colleague Actor Bhupesh A Nsd graduate !! https://t.co/oRVJQvPL5C — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 19, 2020

Talking about Bhupesh's health and the financial aid, the actor's wife Chhaya Pandya told TOI, "His friends have helped us financially, but now we are running short of money. For further treatment, my husband needs to be put on immunotherapy with chemotherapy. The cost of the next six cycles of treatment in the next six months will approximately be Rs15 lakh. This is a huge amount for us, and I don't know how we are going to manage this."

