Veteran lyricist Yogesh Gaur dies at 77, Lata Mangeshkar pays tribute 

Veteran Bollywood lyricist and writer Yogesh Gaur passed away on Friday at the age of 77. He gave several hit songs in the era of 60s and 70s. Known for penning down lyrics of songs like Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye and Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli was born on March 19, 1943, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar mourned the death of Yogesh and tweeted, "Mujhe abhi pata chala ki dil ko chunewale geet likhnewale kavi Yogesh ji ka aaj swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Yogesh ji ke likhe kai geet maine gaaye. Yogesh ji bahut shaant aur madhur swabhav ke insan the. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun (which translates to--I just came to know of the demise of the poet Yogesh ji whose songs touched one’s heart. The news pains me. I have sung songs that Yogesh ji wrote. Yogesh ji was a man of gentle disposition. I offer him my humble tribute)."

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki dil ko chunewale geet likhnewale kavi Yogesh ji ka aaj swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Yogesh ji ke likhe kai geet maine gaaye. Yogesh ji bahut shaant aur madhur swabhav ke insan the. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 29, 2020

Yogesh ji ka likha ye geet jiska sangeet Salil da ka hai, mujhe bahut pasand hai. https://t.co/yEq2gk7PIL — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 29, 2020

Lata Mangeshkar even recalled the time when he was honoured with the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award which is given in honour of Deenanath Mangeshkar, father of Lata Mangeshkar.

2018 mein humne Deenanath Puraskar se Yogesh ji ko sammanit kiya tha. pic.twitter.com/CgXCO9JCec — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 29, 2020

A report in nationalheraldindia.com says that he was not keeping well for a long time and was staying with a disciple in the Mumbai suburb of Nala Sopara.

The late artist's other notable works include songs like 'Rimjhim Gire Saawan', 'Kai Baar Yunhi Dekha Hai' and 'Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha.'

