Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SATEESH_PAKNIKAR Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale on life support

Renowned veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has been receiving treatment at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune for the past 15 days. However, it seems the actor is not seeing any improvement and his condition is deteriorating. According to ANI, his condition is critical. However, the doctors have firmly refused to provide any other details regarding the veteran actor's health, saying that his family will provide an update.

Latest Entertainment News