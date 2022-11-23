Adivi Sesh opens up on HIT 2's story having strange similarity to Delhi's Shraddha Walker murder case

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Adivi Sesh opens up on HIT 2's story

The trailer release of Adivi Sesh's upcoming crime thriller, 'HIT The Second Case', took all of us back to the most horrific murder case in Delhi. The recent brutal Shraddha Walker murder case in Delhi has an eerie similarity with the story of HIT 2. The audience has been baffled by the strange coincidence of both stories. During the trailer launch in Hyderabad, the leading actor of the movie Adivi Sesh who is playing the role of cop opened up about the matter.

The actor shared, "Yeah, I think the film has an eerie similarity to the recent Shraddha case, and the name in the trailer is also Shraddha. About a year ago, Sailesh wrote the script. And there are more real-life similarities with the case we're dealing with in the film HIT2".

Watch the trailer here:

The brutal Shraddha Walker case in which the accused Aftaab Ameen Poonawala killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and mutilated her body into 35 pieces and disposed of them across a forest in South Delhi is still being investigated. This case has shattered the whole nation and now adding to it is the new similarity of the story with HIT 2. The script of the film was written a year ago and more real-life similarities could be seen in the film. HIT 2 follows the story of police officer Krishna Dev, who is investigating the brutal murder of a woman named Shraddha.

Adivi Sesh made his Hindi film debut with the movie 'Major'. Apart from being critically acclaimed and tasting box office success, the film has been selected at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as a Hindi language film. In response to netizens' requests, the makers are considering a release for a Hindi Version by the end of December.

HIT 2 is the second installment from Dr. Sailesh Kolanu's HIT Verse. The film is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and is all set to hit the screens on December 2, 2022. Prashanti Tipirneni is bankrolling the film while Natural Star Nani is the presenter under Wall Poster Cinema.tar Nani is the presenter under Wall Poster Cinema.

