Taapsee Pannu unveils FIRST look of 'Blurr', know when and where to watch the horror thriller

The daunting diva of Bollywood, Taapsee Pannu has unveiled the first look of her upcoming horror thriller 'Blurr'. The actress will be debuting as a producer as she has co-produced the movie under her own production house Outsiders Films and Echelon Productions with Zee Studios. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the movie will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 in Hindi and also features Gulshan Devaiah. Blurr has been written by Ajay Bahl and Pawan Sony.

Taapsee on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to share the first look of the movie. Sharing the motion poster, she captioned the post, "There’s always more than what meets the eye! #BlurrOnZEE5 premieres 9th December". In the first look, a seemingly scared Taapsee looks at the camera as another Taapsee appears in front of her. As their faces get blurred, the former Taapsee is seen losing her eyesight.

Talking about the film, Taapsee shared her views about her upcoming psychological thriller. She shared, "Thrillers form an important part of my filmography and Blurr was one such script that kept me on the edge with its screenplay and the situations the protagonist was thrown into throughout the film. That’s why it was an immediate yes when Vishal reached out to me for this project. Having shot almost half the film blindfolded I am taking back home a lot of memories and real bruises which truly made me value clear vision even more. After section 375 I was really looking forward to working with Ajay sir. I hope the OTT audience is ready for some thrills and chills with this one".

Blurr is the story, centered around a woman and follows her struggles and how she fights back to overcome her ordeal. This visually distinctive film revolves around Gayatri played by Taapsee Pannu who is slowly losing her sight whilst trying to investigate the death of her twin sister. Taapsee Pannu’s never seen before avatar and the plot twists will keep you hooked in shocking ways.

Taapsee also has Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki'. She will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film. The film is set to release on December 22, 2023.

