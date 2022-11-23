Custody: Naga Chaitanya looks ferocious in Venkat Prabhu's NC22, check out FIRST look here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Naga Chaitanya's first look from Custody

Naga Chaitanya’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual film, directed by Venkat Prabhu, began production a few months ago. Tentatively titled NC22, the film has Krithi Shetty as the female lead. On Chaitanya's birthday, the makers announced the title and unveiled the first look of the film. Named 'Custody,' the first look poster features Naga Chaitanya in a ferocious avatar. Sharing the first look poster, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "NAGA CHAITANYA - VENKAT PRABHU: NC22 TITLED ‘CUSTODY’... On #NagaChaitanya’s birthday today, here’s the #FirstLook and title announcement of his #Telugu - #Tamil film [#NC22]: #Custody… Directed by #VenkatPrabhu… Produced by #SrinivasaaChitturi."

The film is backed by Srinivasa Chitturi under the Srinivasa Silver Screen banner. In the poster, Naga Chaitanya is seen donning the cop avatar with a fierce look on his face. He essays a police office named 'A Shiva' who is honest and strong-minded. The tagline for Custody is 'A Venkat Prabhu Hunt.'

Earlier, sources disclosed that Naga Chaitanya plays an intense character in the film, which has Aravind Swamy essaying the role of the antagonist. The movie has music by the legendary father-son duo of Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya's excited fans demand 'NC22' first look; flood social media with sweet birthday wishes

About NC22

Naga Chaitanya and Tamil director Venkat Prabhu are working together for the first time on this Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie that is tentatively being referred to as 'NC22'. Actress Krithi Shetty plays the female lead in this film which has already triggered a huge amount of interest in fans and film buffs.

On Tuesday, November 22, production banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen unveiled the pre-look poster of NC 22. It features Chay in a fierce new avatar. The banner also announced that its first-look poster and official title will be unveiled on November 23.

Apart from Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty, the film will also feature well-known Telugu comedian Vennela Kishore and Venkat Prabhu's brother and Tamil comedian Premgi Amaren. The film is to have stunts by Hollywood stuntman Yannick Ben, known for his phenomenal work in Hollywood films such as 'Transporter 3', 'Dunkirk', 'Inception' and 'City Hunter'.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri to make her Bollywood debut with Soumendra Padhi’s next | DEETS

Latest Entertainment News