Top 5 spy thriller series to watch on OTT this week: Mukhbir, Bard of Blood & others

Top 5 spy thriller series to watch on OTT: There’s something innately exciting about spy thrillers, isn’t it? Thrillers and murder mysteries have been in the limelight for sometime now and filmmakers are leaving no stone unturned in delivering their best to the audiences. There has to be a reason why everyone loves spy thrillers so much. Films in this genre immerse the viewer in a world of mystery, deceit, and exhilaration, as characters attempt to figure out exactly what’s going on and how the spy will manage to overcome the villain. Here’s a list of 5 shows that you can watch this week on OTT-

1.Mukhbir – The story of a spy (ZEE5)

‘Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy’ is the untold story of India’s secret agent who led India to evade several aggressive advances from the enemy country by providing intelligence and by helping India. Produced by Victor Tango Entertainment, the series spans across 8 episodes and is a tribute to those unsung heroes who live in the shadows and give their life for the safety of the country. This series is an intimate look into the sacrifices they make for their country without ever being named or celebrated.

2. The Family Man (Amazon prime video)

The Family Man, one of the best web series to come out of India, featured characters that and unpredictable plot twists that viewers would never forget. The Family Man expertly blended realism and fantasy and produced a show that was unexpectedly funny yet nuanced and intriguing. It featured terrifying villains as well as relatable heroes.

3. Special Ops (Disney + Hotstar)

Thanks to Neeraj Pandey's artistic direction and Menon's compelling performance as RAW officer Himmat Singh, both seasons of this spy thriller have left viewers wanting more. The programme was a hidden gem among Indian web series because it had the perfect balance of suspense and entertainment.

4. Crackdown (Voot Select)

A secret service unit, a sinister terror plot, and several innocent lives on the line. Top agent, RP, and his team lead the mission to neutralize the enemies. With time running out, can they eliminate the threat before it eliminates them? Crackdown is the story of a Directorate of Operations (DO), a covert wing of the investigation agency RAW, which doesn’t believe in going by the book and is ready to accept collateral damage.

5. Bard of Blood (Netflix)

Bard of Blood is an Indian spy thriller web series based on the 2015 espionage novel of the same name by Bilal Siddiqi. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the series stars Emraan Hashmi along with Kirti Kulhari, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sobhita Dhulipala. It is a seven-episode series that revolves around the story of an ex-IIW agent. The series premiered on 27 September 2019 on Netflix.



Watch these 5 web series if you haven’t already!

