Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDHAWAN/DEEYA CHOPRA Varun Dhawan leaves fans drooling over photos from his Mehendi function with Natasha Dalal

A day after getting hitched to his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal, actor Varun Dhawan on Monday shared some fresh pictures from the Mehndi function of his wedding ceremonies. The 'Student of the Year' shared the pictures with his fans and fellow celebrities on Instagram. The fresh bout of pictures sees the newlywed couple dressed in co-ordinated white coloured ethnic ensembles. While one picture sees Dhawan showering love over Dalal by placing a kiss on her cheeks, the other one sees the two gazing at each other as they hold hands.

Besides the two pictures of himself with his lady love, Dhawan also shared a solo picture of his fashion designer wife as she sits with grace while henna is being put on her hand. The 'Coolie No. 1' actor chose to share the picture without any caption.

Have a look:

Not only this, but his fan pages shared more pics from the event. Check them out:

Sunday came as a surprise for fans as Dhawan and his long-time fashion designer girlfriend Natasha Dalal got hitched. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture with his wife and wrote, "Life long love just became official."

He even shared glimpses from his Haldi ceremony and wrote, "HALDI done right.'

There were reports that a wedding reception has been planned for February 2. The actor's uncle Anil Dhawan denied the reports and told Pinkvilla, "Asia kuch nahin hai. Hoga toh uska date dekhenge."

The wedding was a private affair that took place at Alibaug's Mansion House Resort and included only the family members and close friends of the couple.

-With ANI inputs