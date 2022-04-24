Urfi Javed drops clothes, covers body with flowers. Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URFI JAVED Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed surely knows how to make heads turn. Her eccentric and bold fashion choices continue to amaze all. After safety pin and transparent pants-bralette outfit, Urfi decided to ditch all pieces of clothing and glued flowers to her body. Yes! the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant shared a new Instagram video where she can be seen covering her body with just flowers. Soon after the video went viral, netizens rushed to the comment section to share their views of her latest fashion.

While some social media users appreciated Urfi for her sensual fashion statement, there were some who trolled her heavily. A user wrote, "Naa abb bhott hoo gyaa abto unfollow krnaa hee pdega." Another said, "Ek din tum sb dikha dogi didi." A third user expressed, "Mam I'm respecting you but this costume is so much crazy All the limits crossed. please don't wear this type of fashionable costumes." A comment read, "Arey Yar tumne to hadd par kardi ab log flowers chipka k chalenge road pr, galti SE ek flowers bich ka gir gya tab." ALSO READ: Urfi Javed's bold avatar in dress made of safety pins leaves netizens ROFL-ing: ‘Aisa chubega na…’

Over time Urfi Javed has shown her wired but unique fashion styles and outfit on her social media account. She is often trolled for her unconventional outfit choices including unbuttoned and transparent pants, ripped jackets and jeans, high slit skirts, asymmetrical patterned shirts, plastic dresses, safety pins and photographic dresses, leather cut out attires and more. Urfi Javed goes bare body & sticks her photos to make dress; netizens say 'ab to hadd hee ho gayi'

Recently, Urfi grabbed eyeballs when she stepped out wearing a backless top with two pairs of pants. Basically, she teamed up her green bralette top with two brown coloured pants - one that she is wearing and the other pinned diagonally with her other pair of pants. The Bigg Boss OTT fame took to Instagram and shared the details of her look. Urfi revealed that her top was made from an old shirt's collar and sleeves. "Pant shirt in my style !! This top is made from the sleeves and collar of my old shirt !! Hair @geetajaiswal422_ Make up mee Outfit @shwetaswardrobe Design meee Styling meee Shot by @sk_click_a_world @theterracejuhu Ps - no fake lashes (sic).