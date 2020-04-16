Image Source : INSTAGRAM TV actress Smriti Khanna, husband Gautam Gupta welcome daughter amid COVID-19 lockdown

TV actress Smriti Khanna and her husband Gautam Gupta welcomed their first baby together on April 15th. The actress took to her social media to share an adorable picture from the hospital where she gave birth to her daughter. In the photo, both Smriti and Gautam are seen lovingly looking at their little bundle of joy. The actress captioned the photo saying, "Our princess has arrived...15.04.2020"

As soon as they shared the photo pon Instagram, fans and TV celebrities poured in their wishes in abundance. Vahbiz Dorabjee, Radhika Madan, Kishwer Merchant, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Kratika and many others congratulated the couple.

9-months-pregnant Smriti Khanna had earlier took to social media to express her nervousness on the arrival of her child amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic. In a long post she shared how she is both excited as well as nervous about her baby coming into this world at this time.

She wrote, "Dear baby, just hang in there for a few more days. The world outside is going crazy! I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that you’re so strong already and you’ll be born into a world which is learning a whole new way of living, which isn’t a bad thing. Also know that you’re celebrated each day. Every kick, roll and movement within is noticed and adored. I hope you’re feeling all the love I feel for other mamas who are in this situation - a pregnancy full of uncertainty and added anxiety. But remember, we are all together in this and together we can do it all

#babybump #quarantinelife #9monthspregnant #thistooshallpass"

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta were seen together in Colors show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and tied the knot on 23rd November 2017. The actors have worked in many other shows. While Gautam Gupta featured in Ekta Kapoor's Star Plus show Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Smriti was last seen in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. She has been on a break since then.

