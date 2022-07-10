Tom Cruise, Andrew Garfield, Tom Hiddleston bring the glamour to Wimbledon 2022 final, see celebrity pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Celebrity pics from Wimbledon Men's final

Tom Cruise, Andrew Garfield, Tom Hiddleston, David Beckham and Matt Smith were some of the celebrities who attended the Wimbledon Men's final on Sunday. Images of the stars from the entertainment and sports industry attending one of tennis' biggest events are going viral on social media. Needless to say, as the Men's final kickstarted between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios, plenty of eyes will be glued off the court as well.

Images of Cruise, Garfield, Hiddleston, Smith and Beckham all suited up for the Wimbledon final were widely circulated on the internet. It is a custom for celebrities to arrive at the Centre Court for the Wimbledon Final every year and 2022 was no different. This year, Wimbledon has returned to its former glory with the audience returning to full capacity. With major celebs from Hollywood joining the crowd, the Wimbledon Final will be something that fans would not want to miss out on.

Meanwhile, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince George also arrived for the Wimbledon final.