Tiger Shroff's father Jackie Shroff reacts to his breakup with Disha Patani, 'I've seen them go out together'

Tiger Shroff's love life has been under the radar since a few days after reports of his breakup with actress Disha Patani surfaced on the internet. The duo was rumoured to be dating for six years and were an ideal Bollywood couple. They were always tight-lipped about their alleged relationship and kept it a secret. However, their public appearances at events, outside restaurants and social media PDA led everyone to believe that they were much in love. Reportedly, problems started between them since last year and they finally decided to part ways. Tiger's father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff has recently reacted to the rumours of the couple's breakup. He revealed that the 'they’ve always been friends and are still friends.’

While talking to ETimes, Jackie said, "They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son's love life (laughs). That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe into their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work."

He added, "See, it is up to them whether they are together or not, whether they are compatible (with each other) or not. It is their love story, like me and my wife (Ayesha) have our love story. We share a good equation with Disha. And like I said, they are happy together like they meet, talk etc."

It is noted that Disha shares a very close bond with Tiger's parents and is also great friends with his sister Krishna Shroff. They are often seen exchanging sweet compliments on social media platforms.

Tiger Shroff's upcoming projects

Tiger Shroff recently announced a new action entertainer titled Screw Dheela. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film will be produced by Karan Johar. He also has Ganpath: Part 1 co-starring Kriti Sanon.

